The Brookhaven Police Department has arrested three teenagers in connection with the November murder of 20-year-old Cesar Godinez-Nava.

Police have charged 17-year-old Joe Dylan Fernandez of Norcross, 17-year-old Wenjie Lin of Doraville, and an unnamed 13-year-old with felony murder and armed robbery, according to a press release. Fernandez and Lin are also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Nov. 19, police responded to reports of shots at the Carmel Creek Apartments, located in the 3600 block of Buford Highway, where they found Godinez-Nava suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway to his apartment. Godinez-Nava was transferred to a local area hospital where he later died.

Police say they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.