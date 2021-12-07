The Fulton County Library System, in collaboration with the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library Foundation, will launch One Book, One Read – a county-wide book club designed to get residents reading, promote critical conversations, community building, and literacy.

The program will begin with “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson. The book’s core resides in comparisons between the caste system in India, the American race system, and the rise of the Third Reich in Germany. It also examines the current state of race politics as well as its harrowing history.

The 2022 One Book, One Read program will kick off in January with the goal of engaging community members to host book clubs across the county. Additionally, many of Fulton’s 34 libraries will host book clubs around “Caste.”

A reading guide will be available this month with additional resources, guiding questions, and background on the author. Book clubs will meet in January and February independently and in March with the author herself. Community leaders from organizations in sectors such as education, business, not-for-profit and more will be asked to lead book clubs.

Sign up at your local library to be a part of their book club or start your own book club by emailing onebook@afplf.org to sign up.

The culminating book club will be a lecture by Isabel Wilkerson at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on March 27, 2022 at 3 p.m.. The event is free. You can secure tickets here.