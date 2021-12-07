Dr. Lisa Herring

The Atlanta Board of Education extended the contract of Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring through the 2023-2024 school year at its Monday meeting.

“We greatly appreciate the work that she and her team are doing and have done for our students and families in Atlanta Public Schools,” said Board Chair Jason Esteves. “Dr. Herring is someone who is genuine, honest and holds herself accountable. She has done and continues to do great work that will improve student achievement both academically and in terms of whole child development, despite the significant challenges of the pandemic. We look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Herring and continuing the progress we have made.”

Dr. Herring led Birmingham City Schools prior to becoming superintendent of APS in July, 2020.

“I am thrilled by this vote of confidence in this team from our Board,” Dr. Herring said. “We know that we have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I look forward to continuing our efforts to meet those challenges by fostering academic excellence for all of our students, building a culture of student support, equipping and empowering leaders and staff, and creating a system of support for schools.”