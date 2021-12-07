Intown Krispy Kreme fans rejoice! A temporary drive-thru-only pop-up shop is now open at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Argonne Avenue – the site of the original location destroyed by arson earlier this year.

The pop-up at 295 Ponce is offering assorted doughnuts and bottled beverages seven days a week – Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers should enter and exit the drive-thru shop via Argonne.

“The Ponce de Leon location is one of our most historic and iconic shops and together with our partner Shaquille O’Neal we’ve been looking forward to bringing back the joy that is Krispy Kreme to Midtown Atlanta for nearly a year,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a press release. “The community has shown us so much support and we’ve missed serving them. We’re excited to be serving up awesome doughnuts and joy again, especially during the holiday season.”

Krispy Kreme is planning a new, permanent shop on the site that will open in 2022. The company plans to retain and refurbish some of the elements and features of the historic shop, including its iconic sign.