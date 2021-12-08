For as long as there have been millennials overpaying for Instagram-worthy avocado toast, people have been arguing over the virtues and cost of avocado toast.

We’ll take a break from today’s regularly scheduled coffee segment to address a question that’s on everyone’s mind. Who has the best avocado toast in Atlanta?

Taste is in the mouth of the beholder, but here are a few of our favorites.

① The Select Restaurant + Bar in Sandy Springs offers a light, refreshing take on the cult classic, layering avocado hummus, radishes, basil, and arugula on grilled sourdough.

② Cultivate Food and Coffee on Howell Mill Rd. blends avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, citrus-pickled red onions, red peppers, balsamic reduction drizzle, avocado oil, and avocado mayonnaise aioli over two slices of toasted baguette, served with kale.

West Egg Cafe

③ West Egg Cafe offers pastrami-smoked salmon, avocado, arugula, and whole grain mustard vinaigrette on toasted rye.

④ Muchacho serves up a thick slice of sourdough bread topped with arugula, radish, and a light dusting of spicy togarashi seasoning.

⑤ Corner Cafe in Buckhead sits two eggs over easy atop creamy guacamole, goat cheese, and red pepper flakes on multigrain toast.

Of course, this is merely a taste of what the city has to offer. Drop us a line on Instagram and let us know who you think has the best avo toast in town.