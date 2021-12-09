Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change. Want the content in your inbox? Subscribe to the newsletter or follow along on Instagram.

ITP – FRIDAY 12/10/21

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos)

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @thiccburgers (burgers) from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @uptopkitchen (comfort food) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@decaturholidaymarketplace (Decatur) | @godog.atl (hot dogs), @goodazzfood (comfort food), @themadgreekfood (Greek) & @revolutiondoughnuts (donuts) from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @bearpizzeria (vegan pizza)

WEST END

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

OTHER ITP

@banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM

1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican)

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 10:00AM to 2:00 PM

@chop_shop_atl (Edgewood) | @dmtaqueria (tacos) from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

@deadenddrinksatl (Kirkwood) | @jackalopeatl (Asian fusion) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@fullcommissionatl (Grant Park) | @saucequeen.co (comfort food) from 5:00 PM to sold out

@greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @southerngracekitchen (Southern) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) from 6:00 PM

@outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @made_with_love_soul_food (soul food)

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@redharebrewing (Marietta) | @af7_bbq (BBQ) from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | Gourmet Creations (comfort food) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food) @rachelssoutherncuisineco (Southern) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@vikingalchemist (Smyrna) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@cochranmillbrewing (Fairburn) | @pats.poutine (poutine) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

SOUTH

@archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @phewpies (pizza) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @melumpialongtime (Filipino) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM



ITP – SATURDAY 12/11/21

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos)

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (BBQ) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @thiccburgers (burgers) from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@debosfoodtruckpark (Decatur) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food), @lefoodtruckatl (comfort food), @gritsandthings (brunch), @lehsfoodtruck (comfort food) & @thefunnelcakeguys (funnel cakes) from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@decaturholidaymarketplace (Decatur) | @godog.atl (hot dogs), @goodazzfood (comfort food), @themadgreekfood (Greek) & @revolutiondoughnuts (donuts) from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @vuturefood (Plant Based Junk Food)from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

@mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @secretpintbbq (BBQ) @seoulchikinatl (Korean street food) @soupbelly_atl (dumplings) from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese)

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM; @humblemumbleatl (sandwiches/Atlanta Cuisine) from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

@metatl (Adair Park) | @beynanassweets (banana pudding) @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM

@thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

OTHER ITP

@afrosocalove (Downtown) | @goapgang (vegan pops) from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

@banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

@chop_shop_atl (Edgewood) | @dmtaqueria (tacos) from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM

@contrastartisanales (Chamblee) is celebrating their 3rd Anniversary with @tacosdemitierra (Mexican)

@deadenddrinksatl (Kirkwood) | @jackalopeatl (Asian fusion) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@eventidebrewing (Grant park) | @coffynpyes (comfort food) from to

@fullcommissionatl (Grant Park) | @saucequeen.co (comfort food) from 5:00 PM to sold out

@gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese breakfast with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

@greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

@orpheusbrewing (Morningside-Lenox Park) | @smoke.and.honey (BBQ) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

@piedmontgreenmarket (Mid Town) | @sugarloafatl (baked goods)

@poncecitymarket (O4W) | @leftielees (Korean inspired bakery) from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

@sweetauburnbbq Poncey-Highlands | @tko_thekorean1 (Korean comfort food) from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM

@unearthingfarmandmarket (Edgewood) | @tlacualliatl (vegan Mexican) from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

@wesukisukieav (EAV) | @eatavision (Dinner IS the Movie) from 6:00 PM

@halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) is hosting Hoevenmarkt with @_genesgenesgenes_ (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM

@lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @tnnfoodtruck (comfort food) from 3:00 PM

@outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @raulsfoodtruck (Latin) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @calaveritasv (vegan) from 12:30 PM to 8:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @tnnfoodtruck (comfort food) from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza)

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@ironmongerbrewing (Marietta) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@shivamchaat (Marietta) has Rajasthani Dal Bati Churma from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

SOUTH

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @mommiesempanadas (empanadas) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@ptc.farmersmarket (Peachtree City) | @mommiesempanadas (empanadas) from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

ITP – SUNDAY 12/12/21

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos)

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @pats.poutine (poutine) from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@aefarmersmarket (Avondale Estates) | @sugarloafatl (baked goods) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

@debosfoodtruckpark (Decatur) | @gritsandthings (brunch), @officialstreeteats (comfort food), @lefoodtruckatl (comfort food) & @chayjs (candy) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@threetaverns (Decatur)| @smoke.and.honey (BBQ) from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @thiccburgers (burgers) from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @calaveritasv (vegan)

398 14th Street Northwest (Home Park) | @phewpies (pizza) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM; @heapsatl from 5:00 PM to 9:00 AM (Fish & Chips, burgers)

@metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

OTHER ITP

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

@chop_shop_atl (Edgewood) | @dmtaqueria (tacos) from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM

@evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers from 1:00 PM to sold out

@greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @bankheadseafood (seafood) from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@sweetauburnbbq Poncey-Highlands | @tko_thekorean1 (Korean comfort food) from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM

@the_bookhousepub O4W | @islandflavorsatl (Puerto Rican) from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @pats.poutine (poutine) from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @blaxicanfood (tacos) from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @macshacks (comfort food) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

@socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | Gourmet Creations (comfort food) from 12:30 PM to 8:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | Chucks Cheese Steaks (cheese steaks) from 12:30 PM to 7:00 PM

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@shivamchaat (Marietta) has Rajasthani Dal Bati Churma from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @flyhigh_burgers (burgers) from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @tacosschingoness (tacos) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

SOUTH

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @georgia_tacos (tacos) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM