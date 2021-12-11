From left, Torch George (Harlem Globetrotters), Debbi Scarborough (founder and head of school of Cumberland Academy), Eddie Lee Wilkins (former Hawks player) and Moose Weekes (Harlem Globetrotters). (Photos courtesy of Cumberland Academy of Georgia)

The students of Sandy Springs-based Cumberland Academy of Georgia were treated to some impressive basketball skills.

Torch George and Moose Weekes of the Harlem Globetrotters took part in the school’s annual Faculty vs. Students basketball game. The Globetrotters joined the student team, and former NFL player Lee Woodall played with the faculty members.

Other celebrities included Gina Kavali, a radio personality for Cumulus Media, who acted as the sports commentator. Former Hawks player Eddie Lee Wilkins refereed the game.

“The game was full of dunks, three pointers, intensity and fun,” said a Cumberland Academy spokesperson. “Torch demonstrated her Guinness World Record move for the most basketball under the leg tumbles in one minute, and Moose landed an impressive long shot basket in a single attempt. Ultimately, the students brought home the win with a score of 52-15.”

Cumberland Academy serves students in grades 4 through 12 who have high-functioning autism, Asperger’s syndrome, attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and learning disabilities.

“We are blessed to have such influential people take time out of their busy schedules to be a part of these memorable events and serve our students,” said Debbi Scarborough, founder and head of school for Cumberland Academy. “The Globetrotters’ natural talent to combine entertainment and skill provided the encouragement even our most introverted students needed to keep trying until they succeeded.”