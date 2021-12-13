Le Colonial

If spending Christmas in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a good time, then make a reservation at one of Intown’s restaurants offering holiday dinner. Be sure to visit OpenTable.com to find even more dining options and make your reservation early to get your preferred time and table.

STK

The Midtown steakhouse will be offering Christmas specials and an a-la-carte menu for dine-in and takeout. Reservations at stksteakhouse.com.

Le Colonial

The French/Vietnamese restaurant in Buckhead is open Christmas Eve and Day, as well and New Year’s Eve and Day. Make reservations at lecolonialatlanta.com.

Cuts Steakhouse

The Downtown eatery has time slots left for its Christmas Day dinner. Make a reservation at cutsatlanta.com.

Nan Thai Fine Dining

Let Chef Nan Niyomkul do the cooking this Christmas Day with a full menu of Thai dishes. Find out more at nanfinedining.com.

Hard Rock Café

For something a little more musical and casual, Hard Rock Cafe in Downtown is also serving a Christmas feast. Visit hardrockcafe.com/atlanta.

Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft

Chef DeeDee Niyomkul will be preparing a Thai feast if you’re ready to ditch the usual ham and turkey. More details at tuktukatl.com.

Fogo de Chao

If you want to fill your belly with meat, then this Buckhead restaurant will definitely fit the bill. Make a reservation at fogodechao.com.

Chai Yo Modern Thai

The standard menu will be available, along with several specials for the occasion at this Buckhead favorite. Make a reservation at chaiyoatl.com.

The Highlander

The Midtown bar will be serving up a Prime Rib feast on Christmas Day. Find out more facebook.com/highlanderatl.

Waffle House

Get scattered, smothered, and covered for the holidays at locations around the metro. Staffing shortages have reduced hours at some locations, so check wafflehouse.com before you go.