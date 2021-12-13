Dunwoody will be the new North American headquarters for an international shipping company, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd will invest $18 million into the new headquarters at Three Ravinia Drive in Dunwoody, according to a press release. The building will be 125,000 square feet, and the company is expected to create 250 jobs in the metro Atlanta area.

“We are so pleased to welcome Hapag-Lloyd and their team members to Dunwoody,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch in a press release. “We appreciate our longstanding partnership with the State of Georgia and DeKalb County as we continue to grow the Dunwoody Perimeter Market.”

The headquarters is expected to open by the summer of 2022.