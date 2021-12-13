Neighbors for a United Atlanta, a new grassroots organization fighting the Buckhead City movement, held it first meeting on Dec. 9. Mayor-elect Andre Dickens was in attendance along with other city and Atlanta Public School officials who are in opposition to the neighborhood’s secession. Neighbors Executive Director Mike Handelman said the organization would get its message out via social media, yard signs, neighbor-to-neighbor conversations, and partnerships with other community groups opposed to Buckhead City, including the Committee for a United Atlanta.



Dr. Carlos del Rio and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms presented her COVID-19 pandemic medial advisor Dr. Carlos del Rio with the city’s highest honor, the Phoenix Award. Calling Dr. del Rio the “City of Atlanta’s COVID angel,” Bottoms said she was grateful to have him by her side as the navigated the pandemic. “It would have been nearly impossible to overcome this challenging time without his science-based counsel and support,” she said. Dr. del Rio is the Hubert professor and chair of the Department of Global Health at the Rollins School of Public Health and professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Disease at Emory University School of Medicine.

The Atlanta Boat Show, scheduled to take place Jan. 6-9, has been postponed another year due to date availability at the Georgia World Congress Center, supply chain disruptions, and historically low boat inventory. The event will return to the Georgia World Congress Center in 2023. In the meantime, a boating event is being planned for March at Lake Lanier. More details can be found at DiscoverBoating.com.