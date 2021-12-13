A driver killed a Brookhaven pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Friday night, according to state officials.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Dec.10, according to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, which is investigating the incident. The victim, Ashley Crawley of Brookhaven, was crossing the street at the intersection of Clairmont Road and Clairmont Way when an unidentified vehicle struck her in the roadway.

A witness stated that the car that struck Crawley drove away after the incident. While authorities have not identified the vehicle or the driver, the witness described the car as a dark-colored, mid-sized vehicle.

While the Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation, Brookhaven and DeKalb County police are reviewing cameras in the area to attempt to gather a better vehicle description, according to the crash report.