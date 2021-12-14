Sandy Springs will host headlining artists for Neranenah, a major local Jewish music festival.

Neranenah, which was formerly called the Atlanta Jewish Music Festival, announced its 2021-22 festival lineup in November. At least three artists will perform at the Byers Theatre, located at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at 1 Galambos Way.

The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

“We needed to find a suitable partner to comfortably host bigger crowds for our large-scale shows this season,” said musician and the festival’s executive director Joe Alterman in a press release. “The Byers Theatre is one of the most beautiful arts venues in the city as well as centrally located between many different communities in the metro Atlanta area, which makes it even easier for patrons to discover and attend the festival’s shows.”

Alterman will perform in the Sandy Springs theatre on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. American singer Michael Fernstein will perform in the theatre on Jan. 13, 2022 at 8 p.m., and the ATL Collective will perform there on April 23, 2022 at 8 p.m.

“Neranenah’s addition to our strong list of partners adds a wonderful music component that makes our offerings even more well-rounded,” said Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Executive Director Shaun Albrechtson in the press release. “Patrons have asked for high-quality music concerts and it was only natural to create connections with our local friends to provide access to such impressive artists. It’s going to be a great year with our season made even stronger with Neranenah’s addition.”

Other venues for the festival include the Woodruff Arts Center in Midtown and Urban Tree Cidery in West Midtown. For more information about the lineup and ticket sales, interested concert goers can visit Neranenah’s website.

