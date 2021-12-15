Brookhaven residents will be able to place holiday inflatables in the public right of way during certain times of the year, according to new city regulations.

During its Dec. 14 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council passed an amendment to the city’s code that would allow residents to place large inflatable decorations in their yards for up to 30 days before a holiday and 12 days after a holiday. The need for the amendment arose after a resident complained about holiday decorations at the corner of Bailiff Court and Osborne Road. Before this amendment, inflatable decorations were prohibited in the city’s sign code.

A previous iteration of the amendment did not allow for inflatables in the right of way, but when the council first viewed the ordinance at its Nov. 30 meeting, multiple members worried the right of way rule would exclude some residents. The passed version of the amendment allows residents to place their holiday decorations within the right of way, which is owned by the city and begins about 10 feet away from the back of the curb.