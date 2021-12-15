The Brookhaven City Council will move forward with its social justice commission’s recommendations and begin a public input process.

Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission Chair Tywana Minor presented the commission’s recommendations to the Brookhaven City Council during a Dec. 14 meeting. The city established the SJREC in September of 2020 to address issues of diversity and social justice within the city.

Members of the Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission with the Brookhaven City Council at a Dec. 14 meeting.

“The commissioners, including myself, served as volunteers,” Minor said. “It has been a labor of love, required a lot of time, energy, and sacrifice, and we are certainly grateful for the city’s trust in us.”

The commission first presented its recommendations during a Nov. 18 commission meeting, and shared all 18 recommendations during the City Council meeting. The council will move forward with a public engagement process next year before deciding whether to adopt the recommendations.

“We certainly look forward to really digging into these recommendations and hearing the public feedback on all of it,” said Councilmember Linley Jones.