The DeKalb County School District will continue to require masks indoors for all staff and students heading into the school year’s second semester.

The school district is following guidance offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a press release. The CDC’s website recommends “universal indoor masking for all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”

The district also collected data from students and staff, according to the press release. Fifty-six percent of the 668 students who responded to a survey said they preferred a mask mandate, along with 80% of the 6,000 employees who responded.

The district will resume COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in the new year.