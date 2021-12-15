A rendering of the Atlanta Child Murders monument.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms presided over a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at city hall for the Atlanta Missing and Murdered Children Memorial.

The monument will feature and eternal flame and display the names of the children and young adults who went missing from 1979 to 1981 during the infamous Atlanta Child Murders.

The Atlanta City Council approved $280,000 for the memorial, designed by Gordon Huether + Partners, in February.

The metal and stone memorial was recommended by Bottoms’ Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce, which was empaneled as the city re-examined the evidence in the conviction of Wayne Williams for the murders.