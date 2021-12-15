A still image from surveillance video of the suspect.

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have made an arrest in the Nov. 22 stabbing death of two people at an apartment complex in Sweet Auburn.

Investigators were able to identify Stefhon Hamilton, 21, as a suspect in the case and he was taken into custody in northwest Atlanta. He has been charged with two counts of felony murder.

Earlier this month, APD released surveillance footage of Hamilton leaving the Camden Vantage apartments at 180 Jackson Street carrying a safe.

Hamilton is charged with in the stabbing deaths of Daniel Aaron, 31, and Kristen McDevitt, 30.