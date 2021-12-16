Mayor elect-Andre Dickens, third from right, and City Council President-elect Doug Shipman, far right, were on hand for the unveiling fo the Center for Global Health Innovation’s space at Tower Square. (Photo courtesy Doug Shipman)

Mayor-elect Andre Dickens and City Council President-elect Doug Shipman were on hand Wednesday for the unveiling of the Center for Global Health Innovation, a consortium of medical care providers and businesses, at Tower Square in Midtown.

Tenants were not revealed, but CGHI has signed a 17-year lease for 200,000 square feet in the building formerly known as the AT&T tower on North Avenue behind the Fox Theatre.

The space is expected to house offices, laboratories, meeting space and a “crisis center” for coordinating responses by public, private, and nonprofit organizations to global health emergencies.

The venture’s chief executive, Maria Thacker Goethe, said CGHI was formed by a merger of the Georgia Global Health Alliance and Georgia Bio. In the planning stages for four years, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Deloitte, and Georgia Global Health Alliance have also played an organizing role.

Thacker Goethe said hub will have three large tenants, but the names won’t be announced until the new year.

She said Atlanta-based health and wellness company Sharecare and commercial real estate company Transwestern had “enabled” the CGHI, along with the help of an anonymous West Coast Foundation and a $26 million investment from another anonymous company.

“This new place will bring together an to many health, tech, life science and innovation partners for new breakthroughs,” Shipman posted on Instagram.