Courtesy GPB

The annual New Year’s Eve Peach Drop returns to Underground Atlanta with performances by Goodie Mob, Ashanti, and Blanco Brown to ring in 2022 on Dec. 31.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with live music and more and the big peach will descend at midnight. This is the first Peach Drop since 2018

Goodie Mob (top), Ashanti (bottom left), and Blanco Brown (bottom right)

“Atlanta’s Peach Drop is a proud tradition that has entertained generations of residents and visitors alike,” Bottoms said in a statement. “Thank you to city staff, Live Nation, the Coca-Cola Company and Underground Atlanta for their partnership in providing a world-class celebration to bring in the new year in the capital city of the Southeast.”

On Instagram, Bottoms threw a little shade at those who criticized her decision to cancel the event in 2018.



“There was a WHOLE uprising when I canceled the Peach Drop. Ooohh Chile…I sure hope y’all are happy now. . Just remember…it was canceled because of low attendance. So, I expect everyone who was a part of the collective citywide tantrum, to be there, with bells on!”

Majic 107.5/97.5 DJ Ryan Cameron will serve as the host and emcee of the event.

“Underground Atlanta has been the host of the Peach Drop for over 30 years, and we’re proud to welcome the beloved tradition back to our historic entertainment district,” said Underground Atlanta owner Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures. “As we continue to lay the groundwork for redevelopment, we’re focused on creating meaningful community activations and immersive experiences to bring life back to the heart of Downtown.”