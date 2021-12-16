Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change. Want the content in your inbox? Subscribe to the newsletter or follow along on Instagram.

ITP – FRIDAY 12/17/21

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (BBQ) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @thetastyplantbased.kitchen (vegan) from 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM

@atlfoodtruckpark (Howell Mill Road) | lots of vegan chefs

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @southerngracekitchen (Southern) from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@wadada_atl (West End) | @vegetopiacart (vegan) from 5:00 PM

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

OTHER ITP

@banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 10:00AM to 2:00 PM

@contrastartisanales (Chamblee) | @tacosdemitierra (Mexican) from 5:00 PM to late

@deadenddrinksatl (Kirkwood) | @jackalopeatl (Asian fusion) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

@sweetauburnbbq (Poncey-Highlands) | @tko_thekorean1 (Korean comfort food) from 11:00 PM to late

1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@blazincajunatl (Duluth) | @comgahouston (Vietnamese)

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @qpasolatingrub (Venezuelan)

@lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @kimmie_vees (New Orleans) from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @blknblubbq (BBQ)

@socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @sophillyfoodatl (cheese steaks) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @choatebbq (BBQ) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@ironmongerbrewing (Marietta) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @quabenas_kitchen (African) from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @speakcheesy (grilled cheese)

SOUTH

@archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @veganme_please (vegan) from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @renegade.chef (comfort food) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

ITP – SATURDAY 12/18/21

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @freestonemarket (muffulettas) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @humocuisine (Latin cuisine) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@debosfoodtruckpark (Decatur) | @little_taste_of_philly (Philly cheese steak), @cravefoodtruckatlanta (hot dogs & BBQ), @gritsandthings (brunch), @lehsfoodtruck (comfort food), @candyworlddrinksntreats (desserts), @freshcornnevrythang (corn inspired) & @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food) from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@atlfoodtruckpark (Howell Mill Road) | lots of vegan chefs

@roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @jnezcuisine (comfort food) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and @humblemumbleatl (sandwiches/Atlanta Cuisine) from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

@metatl (Adair Park) | @beynanassweets (banana pudding) @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

OTHER ITP

@banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

@deadenddrinksatl (Kirkwood) | @jackalopeatl (Asian fusion) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese breakfast with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

@greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

@halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) | @thewafelwagen (Belgian waffles) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

@sweetauburnbbq (Poncey-Highlands) hosts an Asian Bake Sale with @kimssweetstudio (cakes and treats – pictured), @threelolasbakeshop (Filipino sweets), @crinklesbynina (desserts), @kaisubakehouse (handcrafted rice krispie treats), @_momos_kitchen , @bakers_hatt (Filipino bakery), @goodmagicatl (sweets) & @leftielees (globally inspired baked goods & sandwiches) from 9:00 AM

@sweetauburnbbq (Poncey-Highlands) | @tko_thekorean1 (Korean comfort food) from 11:00 PM to late

1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | Gourmet Creations (comfort food) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@blazincajunatl (Duluth) | @comgahouston (Vietnamese)

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans)

@outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @wrappedwright05 (soul infused Spanish) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @thiccburgers (burgers) @4leggedfoodie (dog food) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @blknblubbq (BBQ)

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @fivefingerphilly (cheese steaks) from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

@gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @qpasolatingrub (Venezuelan) from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) & @peachstatebaking (baked goods) from 11:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican)

@vikingalchemist (Smyrna) | @demmplatez (BBQ)

SOUTH

@archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @phewpies (pizza) from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @bluenomadgrill (Asian) & @georgia_tacos (tacos) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@peachtreecitymarket (Peachtree City) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

ITP – SUNDAY 12/19/21

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) from 1:00 PM to

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @7suns_2moons (vegan comfort food) from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@debosfoodtruckpark (Decatur) | @gritsandthings (brunch), @cravefoodtruckatlanta (hot dogs & BBQ), @lefoodtruckatl (comfort food) & @ezbrowniebrickz (brownies) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@atlfoodtruckpark (Howell Mill Road) | lots of vegan chefs

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@secondselfbeer (Upper Westside) hosts Bien Vegano Holiday Market with lots of vegan chefs from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@wadada_atl (West End) | @happylentilatl (vegan) from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

@metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

OTHER ITP

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

@the_bookhousepub O4W | @islandflavorsatl (Puerto Rican) from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM

@evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers from 1:00 PM to sold out

@greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @bankheadseafood (seafood) from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@blazincajunatl (Duluth) | @comgahouston (Vietnamese)

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese)

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @my4boysjamaicancuisine (Jamaican)

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

@socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) from 12:30 PM to 8:00 PM

@cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans) from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @letstalkwomxnatlanta (from ATL women chefs) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @cheezdandconfuzed (grilled cheese) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @blackmarketbarbecuega (BBQ) from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @the_breaded_pig (comfort food)

SOUTH

@archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @bluenomadgrill (Asian), @realcajunmarket (New Orleans) & @georgia_tacos (tacos) from 12:30 PM to 7:00 PM