A rendering of the mixed-use development at the corner of Trinity and Central avenues in Downtown.

Vecino Group Southeast and Capitol Hill Neighborhood Development Corporation have been selected as the team who will develop an affordable housing complex at 104 Trinity Ave. across the street from Atlanta City Hall.

The team will build an 8-story, mixed-use development with 218 residential units —186 of which will be designated for affordable housing – and affordable round-floor retail space for small, local businesses that “provide essential services and lifestyle amenities.”

“104 Trinity will provide a new model for how we leverage vacant public land to deliver affordable housing and opportunities for local small businesses,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement. “This is a concept we can replicate across Atlanta to ensure our untapped public assets reach their fullest potential and meet the needs of the community.”

In addition to a rooftop garden, the project calls for the largest rooftop solar array ever installed on a multifamily building in the state of Georgia, decreasing common-area energy use by an estimated 30% and reducing residents’ utility bills.

Once a development agreement is negotiated between Invest Atlanta and the development team — which is anticipated to be finalized in May of 2022 — the project timeline estimates completion of construction in September of 2025 and full occupancy by September of 2026.