MARTA’s reduced bus service begins Saturday, Dec. 18, with the majority of routes operating on a Saturday schedule. The transit agent said the temporary service reduction is due to a shortage of drivers. All 113 current bus routes will remain operational, but only routes 5, 39, 71, 73, 78, 83, 89, 110, 121, 142, 143, 148, 186, 196, 221, 295, and 825 will continue to operate on regular schedule. MARTA is offering rideshare discounts through its MARTAConnect program to address early morning gpas in service beginning Dec. 20. Customers may receive up to $15 off rideshare trips in MARTA’s service area Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. To claim a discount and find out more about the reduced service, visit itsmarta.com.

Emory University announced Thursday that students, faculty, and staff will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for the 2022 spring semester. The deadline to get the booster is Jan. 19. Emory said in a statement that the requirement was due to the “continued spread of COVID-19 across the nation and the emerging Omicron variant.”

South Fork Conservancy and city officials cut the ribbon on the Confluence Bridge over Peachtree Creek.

The South Fork Conservancy (SFC) and the City of Atlanta cut the ribbon Wednesday to open a new Confluence Bridge spanning the forks of Peachtree Creek. The $2.5 million pedestrian bridge and ramp system, which are as long as a football field, is the result of six years of planning and community outreach on the part of the environmental nonprofit. The project connects SFC trails on the north side and south side of the bridge including the Confluence Trail to the south, the Creek Walk Connector that curves from the new bridge to Lindbergh Drive, as well as the Cheshire Farm Trail and the Meadow Loop, a soft trail bordering the North Fork. The PATH 400 Trail on Adina Drive, and eventually a spur of the Atlanta BeltLine, meet at the junction as well.