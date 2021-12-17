Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in Brookhaven on Monday.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident, according to a press release. A spokesperson for the Brookhaven Police Department confirmed that no one was harmed in the shooting.

On Dec. 13, Brookhaven police responded to reports of shots fired in the Buford Highway and Briarwood Road area. Police say that an investigation revealed that a suspect in a car fired shots into the side of an apartment building located in the 3500 block of Buford Highway.

The 16 year old, who the police did not name, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and criminal damage to property, according to the press release.

