Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens said Monday night he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dickens said on Twitter that with his “active schedule” and because the Omicron variant has been surging, he has been tested every other day. He tested positive today and is awaiting the results of a PCR test.

“I am feeling well and have only experienced mild symptoms,” Dickens said. “I am fully vaccinated, so we know that Omicron is highly contagious. Please be cautious and smart about your holiday plans.”

Today I tested positive for COVID-19 with a rapid test. I am feeling well and have mild symptoms. Please be smart about your holiday plans. Get tested. Wear masks. And get vaccinated. I’ll be back out in the city as soon as I can. Stay safe this holiday season! pic.twitter.com/SClRYb3pBl — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) December 20, 2021

The Omicron variant is now is accounting for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up significantly from the last week.

A surge in COVID-19 cases forced a number of restaurants to close over the weekend, shuttered CNN offices, and postponed Sunday night’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.