A Dunwoody baseball league will hold two clinics this winter, according to a press release.

Dunwoody Senior Baseball, which operates out of Brook Run Park, will host a clinic for catcher’s only on Dec. 28 from 12:30-3 p.m. The clinic is for anyone aged 12 and older, and players should bring their full gear. The cost for this clinic is $50, and requires prior registration.

The second clinic is for players who want to prepare to try out for their high school or middle school team. Dunwoody Senior Baseball is calling the clinic “Dust Off the Rust,” and the clinic is available to all players in the 6th grade and above. This clinic will take place on Jan.8, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and costs $50 to attend. Players can register online.