Brandon Hall will lose its president and head of school, Dean Fusto, at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Fusto will finish out his sixth year leading the Sandy Springs school. He first arrived during the 2016-2017 school year.

Dean Fusto

He said meeting with all faculty after arriving to understand the vision for Brandon Hall fostered powerful conversations that were foundational for the school’s evolution.

“We have weathered storms together, especially navigating life through a pandemic. Brandon Hall is positioned to welcome new, energized leadership,” Fusto said.

The Board of Trustees has created a search committee to find the next head of school, Chair Karen White said. An interim head might be named before the final candidate is selected. Community voices will help shape the selection process.

“Dean has been instrumental in the school’s strategic and operational successes, guiding Brandon Hall through many changes and managing the enormous challenges of Covid-19, just to name a few,” she said.

The campus itself helped Fusto at times.

“The river view has brought comfort during rough times like the passing of my mother and more recently my father-in-law. It has also provided a backdrop for celebrations like graduation lunches, parent gatherings, and outdoor class sessions,” Fusto said.