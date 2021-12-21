The Brookhaven Police Department has arrested seven people who allegedly took part in a drug operation within the city.

On Dec. 14, police arrested 32-year-old Leon Robinson, 30-year-old Aaron Robinson, 30-year-old Jamil Harrison, 35-year-old Brandon Leggett, 30-year-old Anteneh Workeneh, 27-year-old Odyssey Garza, and 28-year-old Tynesha Matthews for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, according to a press release.

The Brookhaven Police Department did not respond to a records request for a warrant or arrest information in time for publication.

The arrest took place at a residence in the 1200 block of Bocking Way in Brookhaven. Police say they started investigating the residence in early December after a resident complained. According to the press release, police seized about 50 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, ammunition, cocaine, and prescription pills during the search.