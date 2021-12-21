A man was shot Monday night during an argument at a Buckhead movie theater.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the AMC Theatre at Phipps Plaza mall. At the scene, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

“The preliminary investigation found that the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect about seat assignments in the theater,” said the Atlanta Police Department in a news release.

During the argument, the suspect shot the victim, police said. The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

APD continues to investigate the incident.