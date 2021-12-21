The city of Sandy Springs has reported a COVID-19 exposure at a special called meeting held Friday, Dec. 17, according to an email shared with Reporter Newspapers.

Sandy Springs is set to hold an in-person city council meeting at 6 p.m. today, Dec. 21, in the Studio Theatre at City Springs. A city spokesperson didn’t respond to Reporter Newspapers in time for publication, but he told the AJC the city doesn’t have the legal authority to conduct the meeting entirely virtually. The public, however, can watch the meeting online.

“We are told by our city attorney we do not have an option for virtual where councilmembers can vote,” Andy Bauman, District 6 councilmember, told Reporter Newspapers in a text.

The agenda has several big items scheduled, including how City Council will direct staff to spend a $67 million budget surplus, as well as changes to zoning and building codes for three North End shopping centers.

Dontaye Carter, who had run unsuccessfully for Sandy Springs mayor in November, questioned why the city is holding the meeting in-person after the exposure.

Carter shared the email with Reporter Newspapers from the city’s fire department about the positive COVID-19 case from Friday’s meeting. He attended the meeting.

“I can’t understand why we’re hosting this meeting publicly knowing that a vast majority of the people that are going to be in this room were exposed last Friday. And this is going to be a highly contested meeting today because of all the agenda items. We know that people are going to show up,” Carter said.