A restaurant in Brookhaven plans to celebrate the new year with a murder mystery.

Petite Violette, a French restaurant located at 2948 Clairmont Road, will ring in the new year with a performance of a show called “Holiday Bedlam,” according to a press release. The show is part of the Petite Violette’s “Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem” series, and will be performed in the restaurant’s Bordeaux Room accompanied by a four-course dinner.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, and patrons should check in from 6:45-7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $99.95 and can be purchased online.

Petite Violette will also be offering a separate six-course New Year’s Eve meal. The dinner costs $99.95 per person, and reservations can be made by calling 404-634-6268. Seatings are available from 5-9 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance states that vaccinated individuals should wear masks indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. As of Dec. 21, DeKalb County is considered an area of high transmission. The CDC also recommends taking a COVID-19 test before gathering with people outside of your household in public, and to avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

A spokesperson for Petite Violette said all servers and staff will be wearing masks for both events, seating will be spaced throughout the restaurant, and reservations will be staggered by time to limit the amount of people indoors at once. Upgraded HVAC systems have been placed in each room in the restaurant.