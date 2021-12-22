A rendering of the renovated Midtown Promenade breezeway.

Midtown Promenade – home to Trader Joe’s and Midtown Art Cinema – will have a slate of new restaurants and retail when renovations are complete at the 111,000 square foot shopping center next fall.

Asana Partners and SRS Real Estate Partners announced that ew eateries will include Snooze, Alici, Yumbii, and The Queso Shop. On the retail roster are Heyday, Restore Hyper Wellness, and Les Mains Nail Bar, while Intown Animal Hospital and The Whole Dog Market will cater to pet owners in the area.

The renovations also includes a pedestrian walkway to connect the property to the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail via a pedestrian walkway. Green space surrounding an exterior plaza, façade renovations and a new breezeway are part of the improvements.

About the new businesses:

Colorado-based breakfast and brunch restaurant Snooze will have a menu of favorites like huevos rancheros, breakfast pot pie, omelets, sandwiches, and pancake flights.



, a one-stop facial shop, will debut in Georgia at Midtown Promenade and offer a personalized experience with skilled skin therapists. Services will include microdermabrasion, chemical peels and gua sha, an ancient detoxifying massage. Restore Hyper Wellness will offer full-body wellness services including cryotherapy, IV drip therapy, red light therapy, and more.

Approximately 12,000 square feet of retail and creative office space remains available at the center.