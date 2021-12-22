After changing its name to Apotheos in 2020, San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company has returned to its original name.

Owners Doug and Tanya Bond said, “many lessons were learned, and we have listened closely to the people we care about the most – our customers.”

With locations in Virginia-Highland and Candler Park, the coffee shops have been mainstays since 1992.

“In 2020, we chose to explore a new adventure and changed our name,” Tanya shared. “We thought customers wanted a more local name, even though we are a local business and I’m an Atlanta native.”

For three decades the Bonds have pursued their dream “to create coffeehouses that brought a community together.”

The San Francisco name paid tribute where Doug and Tanya met and learned the craft of coffee roasting. And in the age of reboots, customers clamored for nostalgia and vibe of the founding name.

“As we fire up the roaster and the aroma of our expertly crafted coffee blankets our fine city once again, we hope you follow us back home to San Francisco.” Doug said.



Zesto in Little Five Points.

Zesto, a fixture in Little Five Points for 58 years, has permanently closed, according to a report in the AJC.

The burger, hot dog, and soft-serve ice cream joint at the corner of Moreland and McClendon said the pandemic, road work, and a fallen tree that damaged the building all contributed to the decision to close.

Owned by Jimbo and Linda Livaditis, Zesto also has locations in Buckhead, East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone.

Livaditis said the Buckhead location on Piedmont Avenue is “hanging on by a very thin thread” due to loitering issues in that area.

Zesto celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2019.

Chef Billy Allin is shuttering Proof Bakeshop in Inman Park at the end of December after six years in business. Allin told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that the pandemic and staffing issues were behind his decision to close.

The Pratt Pullman District development in Kirkwood will have a rotating roster of chefs and pop-ups starting this spring in Building 7 along Rogers Street. The space was originally slated for the Bellsmouth Café before the pandemic began, but a lease was never signed, according to Eater Atlanta.

Gourmet popcorn shop Indulge Popcorn has expanded from Castleberry Hill to a new location at Krog Street Market in Inman Park. Owner Amy Tyler makes the popcorn in small batches with coconut oil and pink Himalayan salt along with flavors like cheddar, caramel, white chocolate and more.