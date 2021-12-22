Since January, Atlanta Intown has featured 18 In the Mix interviews and playlists, each one offering more insight into the subjects’ personality through the songs that have influenced them the most. Here are five of our favorites:

DJ Headmaster (aka Stuart Myerburg)

① DJ Headmaster (Stuart Myerburg) has been spinning on the decks at Mary’s for 20 years. “I often come to Mary’s with a fully formed plan in my head, and end up playing only 15% of that because the vibe called for something totally different.”

Natalie Keng

② Now We’re Cooking: A Q&A with Chinese Southern Belle founder Natalie Keng, plus her playlist. “… the real engine of prosperity and wellness in the future is in local economies.”

6-year-old Amy with her parents, Chuck and Rose Leavell.

③ Amy Leavell Bransford expanded Aviary Beauty + Wellness to Summerhill this summer. “I’m not sure whether Bowie tried to elevate me to his level or he met me at mine, but it’s a thing I think about a lot in relationships. Meeting people where they are is something I strive for.”

Tuere Butler

④ Plywood People’s Tuere Butler on working with John Lewis, favorite ATL spots, and her playlist. “No matter the circumstances, the overall need is that people long to be understood. So be available… “

Amy Ray

⑤ Amy Ray talks new solo single and tour, plus more Indigo Girls shows. “… you just never know what someone out there in the crowd has been through, I always try to remember that, and especially now, it hits home.”

