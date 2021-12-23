Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.

Rusty Paul, Sandy Springs Mayor

While there are a number of issues in front of us, the City of Sandy Springs is poised for greatness in 2022. We are excited to showcase our Performing Arts Center to the metro Atlanta area and beyond. As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ll offer a number of exciting performances, concerts and events to our visitors in a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment.

The health and safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority. While crime has increased nationwide, our police department ensures Sandy Springs remains one of the safest places to live and visit. COVID-19 remains a concern, but we continue to adapt and move forward as safely as possible. Our fire department has hosted a number of educational and vaccine events throughout the community.

The City selected the Heritage Building at 6110 Blue Stone Road to house the Georgia Holocaust Memorial and Anne Frank in the World exhibit as part of our partnership with the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust. This important memorial will feature a greatly enhanced set of high-tech exhibits drawing on state-of-the-art technology.

In the coming year, we’ll also continue our pursuit of water reliability for the residents of Sandy Springs. This is part of the City’s long-term vision and our residents deserve the opportunity to decide from where and how they receive their water.

Lastly, it’s time to start working on the next phase of City Springs. We’ve come a long way since the development of our City Center campus, but there’s work to be done to update our master plan and expand our footprint. We’ll focus on market needs, economic development and pedestrian enhancements, along with several other initiatives. The future is bright for Sandy Springs and we’ll take the next step toward that future in 2022.