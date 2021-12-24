Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.

Lynn Deutsch, Dunwoody Mayor

The last two years have taught us the futility of making predictions but also the importance of having plans and being flexible. Even with the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, Dunwoody has continued to thrive. City Council remains focused on connectivity by purchasing additional parkland, enhancing pedestrian and cyclist safety with new sidewalks and crosswalks, paving roads, hosting events and partnering to encourage improvements to the Dunwoody Village area.

In 2022, Council will continue to make public safety a priority. In order to attract top talent to the Dunwoody Police Department, City Council approved a significant salary increase, as well as providing excellent benefits. Ambulance response times, which had improved before the pandemic, have not returned to an acceptable level. We are working with DeKalb public safety officials and our county commissioners on this important issue.

We will begin construction of a new park in Perimeter Center and continue to work on plans for two other parks. The City will start constructing additional multi-purpose trails for both recreation and commuting. We have unveiled several public art pieces and have many more planned.

We are thrilled that Hapag-Lloyd selected Dunwoody to be its North American home, and we anticipate similar announcements in 2022. A key takeaway from the pandemic is that outdoor space in commercial areas is as important as indoor spaces. High Street, Campus 244, and Ashford Lane will all add green space and amenities to the Perimeter area.

Dunwoody has partnered with local nonprofits to provide resources to our most vulnerable residents, and we will continue to do so. In addition, supporting and growing small businesses remains a priority. In 2022, we will make nurturing entrepreneurs a focus of our economic recovery plan.

Dunwoody is well positioned to have a productive 2022 and to continue our path forward.