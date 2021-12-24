

Happy Holidays from all of us at Springs Publishing – Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, Atlanta Senior Life, and Rough Draft.



Our offices will be closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, but we’ll be posting feature content daily, so be sure to check back often over the holiday period.



Be sure to visit our social media for breaking news and updates.

Reporter: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Atlanta Intown: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter



And start your new year off right by subscribing to our Rough Draft newsletter, which arrives in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with a clever look at news, events, dining, sports, and more. Sign-up



