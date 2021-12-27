In 2021, Dunwoody readers were interested in burgers, new restaurants, and skateboarders, just to name a few. Check out the top ten stories of the year below.
- Dunwoody burger joint named best in the state
A national monthly magazine called Food & Wine named Dunwoody’s NFA Burger the “Best Burger in Georgia.”
- A ‘Cheers’ for Dunwoody: New Dunwoody Village bar opening soon
The city’s new entertainment complex in the Dunwoody Village opened its first installment this year, with many more to come.
- Dunwoody to get two new entertainment districts
Dunwoody got two new open-container districts in 2021, one at the existing Ashford Lane Shopping Center and one at the future High Street development.
- Girl skateboarder ‘Army’ rolls at Dunwoody park
“Skateboard Girl Army,” a club for girl skateboarders founded by Sandy Springs resident Jennifer Finnell, took over Brook Run Skate Park this year.
- Construction starts on Dunwoody’s $2B High Street project
Construction for Dunwoody’s new mixed-use High Street development kicked off this year. The first phase will include 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, about 600 apartments, and 90,000 square feet of office space.
- Update: Dunwoody businessman, daughter among four killed in PDK plane crash
A tragic plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport killed four, including a Dunwoody businessman and his daughter.
- Dunwoody age-restricted housing will no longer require lessee to be 55 or older
The Dunwoody Development Authority decided that a future mixed-use development that will bring senior housing to the city will no longer require the lessee to be 55 years or older, just the occupant.
- Food hall delayed at Ashford Lane project in Dunwoody
An anticipated food hall at Ashford Lane delayed its opening this year. The hall is expected to open shortly.
- Atlanta Kosher Barbeque Festival returns to Dunwoody for 2021 festival
After missing its 2020 festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Kosher Barbeque Festival returned to Dunwoody in 2021.
- Current, former Dunwoody officers among many calling for accountability and police reform
Law enforcement officials across the country, including current and former Dunwoody officers, called for congressional leaders to hold police departments accountable.