NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer poses with a classic combo burger. (Hannah Greco)

In 2021, Dunwoody readers were interested in burgers, new restaurants, and skateboarders, just to name a few. Check out the top ten stories of the year below.

Dunwoody burger joint named best in the state



A national monthly magazine called Food & Wine named Dunwoody’s NFA Burger the “Best Burger in Georgia.”

A ‘Cheers’ for Dunwoody: New Dunwoody Village bar opening soon



The city’s new entertainment complex in the Dunwoody Village opened its first installment this year, with many more to come.

Dunwoody to get two new entertainment districts



Dunwoody got two new open-container districts in 2021, one at the existing Ashford Lane Shopping Center and one at the future High Street development.

