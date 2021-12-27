The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting at Atlantic Station.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, an argument took place between two groups of people and a teenage male near 17th and Market streets, said the GBI in a news release.

“Preliminary information indicates the teen had an argument with a group of people then ran a short distance east on 17th Street. At that time, the teen and people from another group exchanged gunfire,” said the release.

A Georgia State University police officer, who was working an off-duty job, saw the incident and responded. The officer shot the teen that fired at the group, said the GBI.

The teen was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. The police officer was not injured, and no one else is believed to have been shot.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for review.