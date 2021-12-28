Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.

Ann Hanlon, Executive Director, Perimeter Community Improvement Districts

2022 will be another year of growth for the Central Perimeter market. We have several new large companies bringing energy to the market, including Carvana in the Park Center campus and Insight Global in the 1224 building. We are also excited to welcome Hapag-Lloyd to Perimeter, where they plan to lease space in Ravinia. Our existing large companies will continue their re-entry back into the workplace after the pandemic and the PCID will continue to be a resource for those executives who navigate getting their employees back to work safely.

On the infrastructure front, 2022 should be a banner year for project funding from the federal government. It will take time and thoughtful consideration as we work with our elected officials to determine how and where those dollars will be invested. A successful TSPLOST referendum in Fulton County will also bring huge opportunities to invest in projects that benefit the Sandy Springs community on the Fulton County side of our District. Finally, as the 285 @ 400 interchange enters the final stages of construction, we can all begin to see how impactful this project will be when it is complete – not just for Central Perimeter, but for all of Metro Atlanta.

The PCID Board of Directors is bullish on our market, which is the largest concentration of commercial office space in the Southeast. 2022 will be a year of continued progress and change, and we are excited to see how this market continues to evolve.