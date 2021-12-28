Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.

Jim Durrett, President of Buckhead Coalition, Executive Director of Buckhead CID

Standing at the edge of 2022, it’s difficult to imagine that there has ever been a more pivotal year in Buckhead’s history than the one that lies ahead. Crime and cityhood are far and away the most pressing issues facing our community, and both have the potential to reshape the future of Buckhead, and the City of Atlanta, in dramatic fashion.

The Buckhead Coalition and Buckhead Community Improvement District are heavily engaged on both fronts, working closely with many community-based groups to improve public safety and take a unified stand against the movement to split from Atlanta.

We will continue working closely with the Atlanta Police Department in 2022 to grow the police force in Buckhead and reduce serious crime. We will also continue pushing for enforcement of license and permit violations to reduce illegal activity at problematic establishments. There is a lot of work to be done, but we have good momentum heading into the new year.

The first quarter of 2022 will be dominated by work to stop Buckhead cityhood legislation from passing in the Georgia General Assembly. With every passing day, more people are joining the effort to keep Buckhead a part of Atlanta, demonstrating a shared understanding that we are stronger together. I look forward to working with some of Atlanta’s most recognized leaders and its most passionate citizens to keep Buckhead and Atlanta unified.

We are also looking forward to working with the new mayor to establish priorities, strategies and tactics to deliver good government to the citizens of Atlanta.