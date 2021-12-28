Throughout 2021, Brookhaven readers gravitated towards social justice, parks, and even a wildcat escape. Check out the top stories of the year for the Brookhaven Reporter.
- UPDATE: Animal advocacy group says Brookhaven residents did not follow protocol in returning wildcat
A wildcat escape made headlines in Brookhaven this year, with officials saying that a lack of following protocol delayed the eventual capture of the illegally-owned animal.
- Brookhaven has a ‘racial caste system,’ some residents say
Some members of Brookhaven’s Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission said they believed Brookhaven had a racial caste system and talked about how the city can address it.
- Brookhaven unveils pedestrian bridge design for North Druid Hills
The Brookhaven City Council approved a conceptual design for a new pedestrian bridge over North Druid Hills Road near the intersection with Tullie Drive.
- Brookhaven parents worry new playground not safe for youngsters
Brookhaven parents worried that a new playground at Murphey Candler Park would not be safe enough for very young children.
- Arthur Blank expands stuttering treatment center to Brookhaven
The owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United first opened a stuttering center at The University of Texas at Austin in 2020 with a $20 million gift. Now, he has expanded the reach of the center with a new location in Brookhaven’s Executive Park.
- Brookhaven daffodil plantings serve as Holocaust remembrance
Descendants of a Holocaust survivor honored their uncle during a daffodil planting at Ashford Park. The planting was part of The Daffodil Project, an initiative that aspires to plant 1.5 million daffodils in memory of children who died during the Holocaust.
- Worth Knowing: Beloved Marist class leads to significant artwork
The Marist School installed a new sculpture on its campus to symbolize harmony between Christian and Jewish people.
- UPDATE: ACLU doubtful over Brookhaven police drone program
The American Civil Liberties Union expressed hesitation over the Brookhaven Police Department’s new drone program.
- In conversation with Santiago Marquez of the Latin American Association
Reporter Newspapers spoke with Santiago Marquez, the CEO of the Latin American Association, about leading the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Murphey Candler residents create own plan to keep parking off Horseshoe Road
A group of Murphey Candler Park residents have come up with an alternate parking plan, hoping to deter the city from opening up the park’s Horseshoe Road to parking and traffic.