Brookhaven City Council will meet virtually at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, to clarify the definition of parcels in its Special Service District ordinance.

The council approved the ordinance creating the city’s Special Service District on Dec. 14. The meeting will clarify the definition of parcels and establish an effective date.

A Special Service District is a tax district in which certain property owners pay more in property taxes to help fund improvements in their area.

The meeting is being held only by video conference in consideration of social distancing recommendations, a city spokesperson said.

While the public can’t attend in person, residents can offer comment during the public hearing via Zoom, a phone or via email.

To offer comment, residents can:

Send an email to publiccomment@brookhavenga.gov.

Participate in the meeting via Zoom.

Dial in via phone, using access code 818 9734 4369. Phone numbers include: 312-626-6799, 929-436-2866, 301-715-8592, 346-248-7799, 669-900-6833, or 253-215-8782.

A live stream of the meeting can be viewed on the City’s website at http://www.BrookhavenGA.gov (under the City Hall tab, go to “Agendas and Minutes”) and on Facebook Live at http://www.Facebook.com/BrookhavenGAgov.

The full agenda packet can be found online.