Oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19 will be distributed at select pharmacies in Georgia, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) said Thursday.

The state has received an initial supply of Molnupiravir and Paxlovid from the federal government, although the DPH said it is “very limited.” Additional allocations are anticipated in coming weeks as production increases, said the state health agency.

The pharmacies include Walmart, Walgreens and Good Neighbor Pharmacy Group. Download a map of the locations below.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier this month issued emergency use authorization for both Molnupirvar by Merck and Paxlovid by Pfizer as oral antiviral treatments of COVID-19.

Early studies show the treatments may reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19 including hospitalization or death, says the DPH. Both drugs require a prescription and should be taken within five days of symptom onset.