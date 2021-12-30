We rounded up the top 10 headlines of 2021 posted on Atlanta Intown’s website. Not surprisingly, the list is heavy on COVID, politics, and crime reflecting a tumultuous year as the pandemic drags on. We’re hoping for a few more positive headlines in 2022.

1. COVID cases shutter restaurants, closes CNN offices, postpones Hawks game

2. 20 Under 20: Honoring students who give back to the community

3. Restaurants grapple with worker shortage

4. Packed race for Atlanta mayor as 14 candidates qualify

5. Atlanta attorney creates text message system to help Georgians find COVID-19 vaccine

6. ‘Stay the hell out of Fulton County’: Pitts blasts Perdue’s ballot inspection lawsuit

7. Atlanta BeltLine tax district gains approval, will take effect this fall

8. Piedmont Park murder victim was stabbed more than 50 times, according to autopsy report

9. Google Fiber plans to wire more single-family homes in Atlanta

10. Midtown on the Rise: The cranes are flying as high-rise projects proliferate