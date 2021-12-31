Andre Dickens.

Every four years, the first Monday of January marks the beginning of a new term for Atlanta’s mayor and city council. But, the festivities begin tomorrow for Andre Dickens, and you can plan your New Year’s weekend by going to MovingATLForward.com to register for all the inaugural events.

Rough Draft caught up with Inaugural Co-Chair W. Imari Canady to get a list of five ways that folks can get involved.

① Vaccination cards/get a COVID test. With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 still on the rise in Atlanta, all Inaugural events will have COVID protocols in place. All events will require proof of vaccination, so make certain to have your vaccination card ready to go. While all of the events are outdoors or in open-air facilities, masks are highly encouraged.

The Citizens Reception on Saturday night will require a negative COVID test within 24 hours of entry. This can be a rapid test, but at-home tests are not allowed. Tests have been hard to come by during the Omicron spike, but there will be secured testing on-site at Pullman Yards starting two hours prior to the event.

② Participate in Community Service Day. Community service is at the heart of Mayor-Elect Dickens’ commitment to the city, so the inauguration weekend will kick-off with community service opportunities on Saturday, Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as we celebrate together with a city-wide Community Service Day!

Register for in-person opportunities like packing hygiene kits for unhoused Atlantans or spending quality time with local seniors, or you can volunteer from wherever you are by accessing some virtual or DIY service opportunities.

Every Atlantan is invited to participate no matter their age, location or ability. The important thing is that we will roll up our sleeves and make Atlanta better TOGETHER.

Find an opportunity that works for you here.

③ Attend the Citizens Reception at Pullman Yards. To unwind from the service day, the community will gather for a Citizens Reception with food, music, and fellowship. This event will take place at Pullman Yards from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is required.

This event also requires a negative COVID test for entry, and rapid tests will be available at Pullman Yards starting at 3 p.m.

④ Watch the virtual Interfaith Prayer Across Atlanta. Mayor-Elect Dickens is better known as Deacon Dickens to his church family, so on Sun., Jan. 2, Atlantans from across the city are invited to join him for an Interfaith Prayer Across Atlanta. This ceremony will be entirely virtual and will start at 4 p.m. The stream can be accessed by going to MovingATLForward.com.

⑤Attend the Official swearing-in ceremony at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Monday’s ceremony will take place at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Dickens’ alma mater, Georgia Tech, during which all city council members and the mayor will be officially sworn in and begin their terms in office. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.

Due to limited capacity, registration is requested.