Atlanta Public Schools announced on Friday that students will return to in-person learning on Jan. 4 despite the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The district said in a media statement that mandatory surveillance testing of all school employees would take place on Monday, Jan. 3, which is a development workday.

There will be voluntary surveillance testing for students on a weekly basis. Masks for students and employees are mandatory inside all APS facilities.

“The pandemic and this latest surge have put an enormous strain on people and systems,” APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said in a statement. “We must all do our part and do what we can, while also remaining realistic that, unfortunately, the numbers are currently surging and will most likely do so for the near future. This means our decisions must remain fluid so that we may be responsive to incoming, new information and data.”

APS will host COVID-19 vaccination events for eligible students ages 5 and older, families, and staff on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drive-up vaccine events will be held at Sutton Middle School, Long Middle School, Maynard Jackson High School, and Mays High School.

First shots, second shots, and boosters will be offered. All vaccine brands will be available. Register at http://tinyurl.com/apsvax

“APS will remain committed to health and safety, while also balancing our commitment to the core business of teaching and learning,” Herring said. “Our strength lies in the practices and procedures we implemented and followed as the pandemic began and continued – practices and procedures we know already and will continue to implement as we strive to maintain in-person instruction for our students throughout the remainder of the school year.”

Fulton County Schools announced Friday afternoon that students would begin the semester online Jan. 4, but planned to resume in-person learning on Jan. 10 with masks required for students and staff.

DeKalb County Schools reversed course on Friday after announcing it would resume in-person learning. The district is now following Fulton County’s lead, starting the semester virtually on Jan. 5 and resuming in-person learning on Jan. 10.

City Schools of Decatur will resume in-person learning on Jan. 4, according to a report in Decaturish.