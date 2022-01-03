Construction will start on a new splash pad in Brookhaven this week.

The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new splash pad in Lynwood Park on Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m., according to information from a city newsletter. The ceremony will take place at the Lynwood Park Pool at 3360 Osborne Road.

The Brookhaven City Council approved construction contracts for the splash pad and other Lynwood Park improvements at an Oct. 26, 2021 meeting. The Lynwood Park projects are all included in the city’s $40 million park bond, which received voter support in 2018.