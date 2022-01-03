The DeKalb County School District will begin the new year with virtual learning.

Students in the district will return to learning on Jan. 5, but will remain virtual through Jan. 7, according to a press release from the district. The district cited rising cases of COVID-19 in the county and the metro Atlanta area as a deciding factor.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in DeKalb County and the state at large since the beginning of December, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In the past two weeks dating back from Dec. 31, there have been 10,072 positive cases in DeKalb County.

If students do not have access to computers at home, parents can pick up those devices on Jan. 3-4 with distribution times and locations provided by each school’s principal, according to the release. Breakfast and lunch will also be available for pickup on Jan. 5-7.

Staff are expected to report to work Monday and Tuesday this week. COVID-19 testing is available for employees at the Administrative & Instructional Complex in Stone Mountain on Jan. 3-4 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students are expected to return to school in person on Jan. 10.