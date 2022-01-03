Dunwoody Municipal Court sessions will be canceled Jan. 5-6 due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Due to the uptick of COVID cases statewide and in the city, Dunwoody Municipal Court sessions will be canceled on Jan. 5 and 6. Notices are being mailed out with a new court date and time. pic.twitter.com/YYWM0eSaFq — City of Dunwoody, GA (@DunwoodyGA) January 2, 2022

The city tweeted about the cancellations and said that anyone affected would receive notices with a new court date and time. According to the city’s website, the Dunwoody Municipal Court will remain open to the public during this time, but there will be no court sessions.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, COVID-19 cases have been rising in DeKalb County and the state at large since early December in 2021. In the past two weeks dating back from Dec. 31, 2021, there have been 10,072 positive cases in DeKalb County.