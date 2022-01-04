Saints + Council

Saints + Council is open in Colony Square offering “seasonally tailored” menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with soups, salads, sandwiches, shared plates and entrees. More at saintsandcouncil.com.

Pielands, a new neighborhood pizza and sub joint from local restaurateur Billy Streck is open at 1021 Virginia Ave. in Virginia-Highland. The restaurant is serving whole pies, individual slices, salads, and Italian-style subs, plus beer, wine and specialty bottled cocktails. Find out more at pielands.com.

Juniper Cafe

Juniper Café, from the team behind Lazy Betty, is now open at 2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Suite 100 offering modern Vietnamese fare including pho, noodle salads, banh mis, shaved ice, housemade pastries, a full beverage program and more. Check Instagram @juniper_cafe for more.

CheeseCaked is now open at Underground Atlanta with a menu of paninis, milkshakes and individually-sized cheesecakes in unique flavors such as French toast and bacon, strawberry shortcake, cannoli and even margarita. Visit @cheesecaked on IG for more.

Pollo Supremo is serving Sinaloan-style chicken at792 Moreland Ave. in East Atlanta with quarter, half, and whole roast birds served with fresh tortillas, rice and beans, street corn, chicken soup, and churros. Visit pollo-supremo.com for more.

Incoming

For Five Coffee

For Five Coffee: Specialty coffee roasting and café coming to 1105 West Peachtree development. (early 2022)

Yalda: Persian concept opening in Sandy Springs and West Midtown. (spring-summer 2022)

Ford Fry Concept: JCT Kitchen & Bar closed after 15 years, but the chef is opening something new in the Westside Provision space. (sometime this year)